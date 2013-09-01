Kellen Davis released by Cleveland Browns

Any NFL player breathing a sigh of relief after surviving Saturday's roster cut deadline, during which hundreds of men lost their jobs, received a quick reminder Sunday that no job is safe.
Less than 24 hours after the Cleveland Browns announced cuts to round out their 53-man roster, tight end Kellen Davis has been cut, ProFootballTalk first reported.
The Browns now just have two pure tight ends on the roster, Jordan Cameron and Gary Barnidge. The team could look to bolster one of offensive coordinator Norv Turner's favorite positions. Cleveland also has a need at running back after suffering a rash of injuries at the position.
The point is, while cut day has passed, NFL players aren't finished fighting for jobs.
UPDATE: The Brownsannounced Davis' release and made several waiver claims. The team snagged center/guard Patrick Lewis from the Green Bay Packers, bolstering its thin interior line, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The Browns also added running back depth by claiming Bobby Rainey (Baltimore Ravens) and Dennis Johnson (Houston Texans) the Akron Beacon Journal reported. It is not yet known what corresponding moves will be made after these additions.