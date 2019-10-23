Kelechi Osemele to undergo shoulder surgery Friday

New York Jets left guard Kelechi Osemele told reporters Wednesday that he plans to undergo shoulder surgery on Friday, although he added the surgery has not been authorized by the team.
Osemele has missed New York's last three games and has not practiced in three weeks with the shoulder injury; the guard has also been sidelined by an illness and a knee injury. Osemele sought to undergo surgery on his shoulder for some time, but the Jets have not given him the go-ahead.
Osemele and the Jets disagree as to whether the guard can play through the injury. A source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the two initial doctors who examined Osemele believe the injury is pre-existing.
Osemele said he received a third opinion on his injured shoulder in Boston on Tuesday. The doctor said that Osemele is dealing with a torn rotator cuff that requires surgery. If the guard undergoes shoulder surgery, his recovery timeline will be four to six months, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2019 season.
Asked Wednesday if he expects to be released by the Jets before the 2020 season, Osemele answered, "Absolutely. 100 percent."