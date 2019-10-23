Kelechi Osemele to undergo shoulder surgery Friday

Published: Oct 23, 2019 at 12:15 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

New York Jets left guard Kelechi Osemele told reporters Wednesday that he plans to undergo shoulder surgery on Friday, although he added the surgery has not been authorized by the team.

Osemele has missed New York's last three games and has not practiced in three weeks with the shoulder injury; the guard has also been sidelined by an illness and a knee injury. Osemele sought to undergo surgery on his shoulder for some time, but the Jets have not given him the go-ahead.

Meanwhile, Osemele told reporters the Jets have been fining him for conduct detrimental to the team for every day of practice that he has missed. Osemele said Wednesday that he has filed a grievance against the Jets regarding the daily fines.

The Jets declined to comment on Osemele's comments.

Osemele and the Jets disagree as to whether the guard can play through the injury. A source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the two initial doctors who examined Osemele believe the injury is pre-existing.

After undergoing MRIs on the shoulder earlier this month, Jets doctors cleared Osemele to practice and play. However, Osemele said Jets GM Joe Douglas admitted to the guard that the team sent doctors blank MRIs. Douglas said it was an "honest mistake," Osemele told reporters.

Osemele said he received a third opinion on his injured shoulder in Boston on Tuesday. The doctor said that Osemele is dealing with a torn rotator cuff that requires surgery. If the guard undergoes shoulder surgery, his recovery timeline will be four to six months, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Osemele was acquired by the Jets in March via a trade with the Raiders. The general manager who executed the trade, Mike Maccagnan, is no longer with the Jets, replaced by Douglas. The 30-year-old guard has two years remaining on a contract originally signed with Oakland in 2016.

Asked Wednesday if he expects to be released by the Jets before the 2020 season, Osemele answered, "Absolutely. 100 percent."

