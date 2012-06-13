Keith Rivers thinks he's 'beyond a steal' for Giants

New York Giants linebacker Keith Rivers thinks that if he plays at the level he did when he was drafted, general manager Jerry Reese should be put behind bars.
"I was the ninth pick in the draft," Rivers said this week, according to Newsday's Tom Rock. "Anywhere near that (level of play for the Giants) and it's beyond a steal. It's armed robbery."
The Giants acquired Rivers from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick (which the Bengals used to pick Boise State safety George Iloka in April). Rivers was available for such a cheap price because he missed all of the 2011 season with a wrist injury, lost his starting job to Thomas Howard, and had a high salary ($2.16 million) entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Where Rivers will play in New York has yet to be determined. Rivers played on the outside while with the Bengals and has been working there during OTAs -- however, he's been with the second unit, behind Michael Boley. Rivers also has been rumored to be an option at middle linebacker, where Chase Blackburn and Mark Herzlich are presently first and second on the depth chart.
Until Rivers carves out a role for himself, Reese will continue to have a clear rap sheet.