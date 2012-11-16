Keenan Lewis: Torrey Smith is no Mike Wallace

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't concerned about Torrey Smith's speed. The wideout is the deep threat in the Baltimore Ravens' offense and has seven touchdowns and 10 receptions of 20 yards or more.
"Honestly, he's a real fast guy, but he's not Mike Wallace," Lewis told The Baltimore Sun. "We've got the fastest guy in the league. Period. Every day.
"So when you have a guy like that you practice with, especially me in the summer time then every day in practice, I'm feeling pretty comfortable about guarding (Smith)."
Lewis has a reason to be confident -- the Steelers have the league's best pass defense (171.1 yards per game). Pittsburgh is without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this week, so the defense needs continue that trend. The Steelers don't want to get in a shootout.