Keenan Allen on Raiders hat: I'm sorry, Chargers fans

Imagine you've been drafted into the NFL.
Congrats, by the way. That's a nice achievement. Buy your mom a house.
Now, imagine you were drafted by a team other than the team you grew up rooting for. Imagine the team that now employs you is the arch-rival of your favorite team. How quickly would you be able to abandon allegiances?
Perhaps we should ask Keenan Allen. The rookie wide receiver -- a third-round choice by the San Diego Chargers -- recently posted a Vine video of himself sipping on a beverage while wearing a black Oakland Raiders cap.
Allen removed the video following an avalanche of criticism. The inevitable mea culpa soon followed.
Truth be told, we don't even know if Allen is/was an actual Raiders fan. He could be an N.W.A. nostalgist. He might just like pirates. Or a cool autumn wind.