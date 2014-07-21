Keelan Johnson arrested for involvement in bar disturbance

Philadelphia Eagles safety Keelan Johnson was arrested early Friday morning for his involvement in a bar scuffle in Tempe, Arizona.
Johnson is facing charges of aggravated assault of a uniformed police officer, resisting arrest (passive resistance) and disorderly conduct, according to a police report obtained by NFL Media from the Tempe Police Department.
"We are disappointed to learn of the arrest of Keelan Johnson this past weekend in Arizona," the Eagles said in a statement. "We are still trying to learn all of the facts that led to his arrest. At this point, it's a pending legal matter and therefore, we will have no further comment."
As an associate of Johnson was being arrested in front of Zuma Grill, Johnson and other associates allegedly were interfering with the investigation by yelling over the officers while they were trying to conduct their interviews of the bar staff.
Johnson was asked multiple times by police officers to back up, refused and was given contact to the chest by an officer. It was then that Johnson allegedly struck the officer hard enough to knock him backward.
Johnson was then told by police he was under arrest at approximately 2:05 a.m. PT for assaulting a police officer. The police report further states that "approximately four officers attempted to detain Johnson and he was taken to the ground." Johnson finally became compliant to the arrest at this point.
According to the report, Johnson "appeared intoxicated as his eyes were bloodshot and watery."
The 24-year-old agreed to a portable breath test, registering a .101 BrAC at 3:30 a.m.
Johnson was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2013 but was picked up as an Eagles practice squad player last September after being released. Johnson was added to the active roster last December and appeared in two games.