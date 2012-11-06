Kealoha Pilares placed on injured reserve by Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers interim general manager Brandon Beane says the team has placed receiver/returner Kealoha Pilares on injured reserve and activated receiver David Gettis from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to take his place.
Pilares injured his right shoulder during Carolina's 21-13 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
Gettis, a former sixth-round draft pick by the Panthers, started 15 games as a rookie in 2010. He tore his ACL in training camp prior to the 2011 season and struggled with hamstring issues this past summer, forcing Carolina to place him on the PUP list.
Pilares had two catches for 42 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers. He was averaging 24 yards per kickoff return.
The decision likely means rookie Joe Adams or Armanti Edwards will return kickoffs Sunday against Denver.
