Katy Perry, Beyoncé should replace Faith Hill on 'SNF'





Ozzy Osburne/Van Halen/Metallica

This list easily could have been filled up with hair-metal bands that I prefer, so I'll just limit this to one entry. You know, out of fairness. But seeing that Ozzy, Metallica and Motley Crue, et al are staples of NFL stadiums across the country, this shouldn't be too much of a stretch. And Van Halen openly campaigned for the Super Bowl halftime show, so why not give them a chance?

Foo Fighters

You'd be hard pressed to find a cooler guy on the planet than Dave Grohl. All right, maybe Justin Timberlake deserves a mention in that category, too. In fact, either the Foo Fighters or JT should be considered for this great honor. Besides, who said the 'SNF' performer needed to be a female?

Katy Perry

Fine, we'll go with one of the ladies. Let's start with the newly single Perry, who recently was honored for the Kid's Choice Award, as she beat out Taylor Swift, Adele and Pink. And you kids might not be old to enough to remember this, but Pink originally performed the 'SNF' theme before giving way to Hill after one season.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé captivated the audience at Super Bowl XLVII, and she might or might not have caused a power outage that allowed the San Francisco 49ers to rally and nearly win the game. So she has to get serious consideration. (And really, she's going to be the one, right?). Bonus points for Beyonce if she once again can work this into a Destiny's Child reunion.

Local performers

Instead of one great performer for an entire year, maybe you can cater the singer/band for the host of the game? Metallica for Raiders games. Nelly for St. Louis games. Justin Bieber for ... well, we don't need Justin Bieber for anything. But can you imagine the song Matt Stone and Trey Parker could come up with for a Broncos 'SNF' game?

Weird Al Yankovic

I've long advocated Weird Al as a possible Super Bowl halftime entertainment. Could you imagine the sheer gold of having Weird Al perform a new parody song to begin the broadcast each and every week? If there is one thing that possibly could make us forget Faith Hill, it certainly would be Weird Al. Let's work to make this happen.