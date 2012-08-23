Kassim Osgood tweets he has joined Detroit Lions

Days after Jim Schwartz bemoaned the Detroit Lions' special teams play, the coach has a new asset on his coverage units.
Brandt: NFC players who must shine
Gil Brandt highlights two players -- one offensive and one defensive -- who need to step up on each NFC team. More ...
Osgood, 32, made the Pro Bowl three times for his special teams work as a member of the San Diego Chargers. The nine-year NFL veteran spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Schwartz promised changes on the Lions' coverage teams after last Friday's win against the Baltimore Ravens, in which Deonte Thompson returned a kickoff 42 yards and Asa Jackson ran back a punt for 40 yards.
"We've got to find better players to be able to execute," Schwartz said after the win, according to CBSSports.com. "You can do all the drills you want; if a guy can't make the play, he can't make the play. We got to find guys that can on the kickoff cover and the punt cover. We were poor in those areas. We got lucky because of a couple of penalties."