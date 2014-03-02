Karlos Dansby received contract offer from Cardinals

After being released by the Miami Dolphins, the inside linebacker returned to the desert on a one-year deal and proceeded to have one the best seasons of his career.
Dansby, 32, would like to remain in Arizona, and the Cardinals have been open in their preference to keep their leading tackler in the building.
During a Friday interview with KMVP-FM in Arizona, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians gave an indication as to how aggressive the team has been in their attempts to lock up Dansby.
"There's no doubt -- we offered Karlos a contract the day after the season ended," Arians said. "We're still in the negotiating process, but he's a major part because of what he brought to the table for us as a leader.
"We definitely would love to have him back."
Dansby is ranked No. 40 on ATL's list of the top 101 free agents. If the Cardinals can't get a deal done and choose not to use their franchise tag, Dansby will find no shortage of suitors on the open market.
Consider it a surprise if it gets that far.
