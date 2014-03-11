Karlos Dansby joining Cleveland Browns

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Karlos Dansby has agreed to join the Browns on a deal that will average $6 million per season.
The Cardinals attempted to retain Dansby, and reportedly offered the veteran a two-year contract worth between $10 million and $12 million. The Titans also had been interested in Dansby.
Jackson set the market for inside linebackers last week when he signed a four-year, $22 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts that included $11 million guaranteed.
Now, Dansby is set to cash in -- one season after signing a one-year, $2.2 million deal with the Cardinals. This is what you call a raise.
