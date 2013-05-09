Karlos Dansby: Jets, Texans, Falcons interested in me

In reporting Karlos Dansby's visit to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport disclosed Wednesday on "NFL Total Access" that the linebacker has generated "a ton of interest" but has been "a little picky" in the free-agency process.
Dansby has only visited the Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The perception is that he has yet to sign because teams no longer view him as a solid starter at age 31. That, however, is not the case.
Dansby revealed to Arizona Sports 620's John Gambadoro that he has received interest from other clubs, including the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.
The Texans and Falcons have salary-cap issues; though, the Falcons should have some free space on June 1, when released offensive tackle Tyson Clabo's $4.5 million base salary comes off the books. The Falcons could then take a closer look at Dansby or veteran defensive tackle Richard Seymour, who played college ball at Georgia.
Dansby characterized his Cardinals visit as a "good meeting" and said "it would be good to finish where he started" his NFL career, Gambadoro reported. If the Cardinals don't meet his asking price or playing-time requests, though, the veteran linebacker will have other options.