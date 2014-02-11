Karlos Dansby: I expect to stay with Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals edge rusher led the team in tackles, passes defensed and interceptions while dialing up 6.5 sacks for an Arizona defense that finished the season white-hot to the touch. Dansby hopes he'll have another opportunity to show that his Pro Bowl-caliber effort was no fluke.
"I definitely expect to be an Arizona Cardinal next year," Dansby said Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, per the team's official website. "We don't have long here (before free agency), so we'll get to talking and try and hammer something out."
We don't expect general manager Steve Keim to overpay for a defender who turns 33 in November. Still, the team's website suggests the Cardinals want Dansby back, and he's said for months that he might be willing to take less money to stick around.
Just four inside 'backers graded out higher in 2013 than Dansby, who made for a dangerous combination with Daryl Washington in Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme. If he's brought back to the desert, Dansby said the team wouldn't be sorry.
"I've got some things up my sleeve to solidify myself as the best linebacker in the league, period," Dansby said. "I let it slip through my fingers last season. I won't let it happen again."
