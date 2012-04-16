Kansas City hopes good offseason translates to regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a season of turmoil, one marred by injuries to some of their best players and the firing of the head coach, the Kansas City Chiefs are ready for a reset.
The Chiefs began their offseason program Monday, and next week's draft gives general manager Scott Pioli and coach Romeo Crennel another opportunity to fill holes that have developed since last season's 7-9 campaign.
"We need depth at a number of places," Pioli said during a break in meetings. "We learned last year, unfortunately, your depth and your front-line players can change in a hurry."
Pioli has already been busy this offseason, bolstering the offense by signing tackle Eric Winston, running back Peyton Hillis and tight end Kevin Boss.
"We'll find out in the fall how good of a job we've done," Pioli said. "Teams that have great offseasons -- great offseason grades -- that doesn't always translate into good seasons."
