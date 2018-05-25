Kansas City Chiefs training camp: Complete coverage

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Jeremy Bergman: All eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes' rocket arm and his loaded offensive talent pool next season, but Chiefs fans should spend more time worrying about the rapid dissolution of K.C.'s once rock-solid defense. This offseason, the Chiefs lost three leaders and 11 Pro Bowl appearances on that side of the ball, with the departures of Derrick Johnson, Tamba Hali and Marcus Peters. That doesn't even include the losses of reliable starting safety Ron Parker and cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell, Phillip Gaines and Darrelle Revis. The figurehead of the immense turnover on K.C.'s defense is inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who was brought over from Dallas to pair with Bills bust Reggie Ragland. The Chiefs hope they have a promising pairing on their hands in the middle of the front seven, but their honeymoon period will be short. For the first time in a long time last season, the defense was Kansas City's Achilles' heel, and while the Chiefs are reinventing the wheel on offense, they can't afford to be caught treading water on the other side of the ball.