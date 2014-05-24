Around the League

Kansas City Chiefs sign No. 23 overall pick Dee Ford

Published: May 24, 2014 at 07:34 AM
Chris Wesseling

The Kansas City Chiefs have their entire 2014 draft class under contract with two months to go before training camp.

The team announced Saturday that No. 23 overall pickDee Ford has signed his rookie deal.

The deal is worth $8.158 million and includes a signing bonus of $4.253 million, according to Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post.

General manager John Dorsey went the "best player available" route in the first round, recently telling Alex Marvez and NFL Media's Gil Brandt on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Chiefs rated Ford as the second-best pass rusher in the draft.

With 2013 Pro Bowl selections Tamba Hali and Justin Houston locked in as bookend edge rushers, Ford will begin his NFL career as a high-profile backup.

"What he will do during the course of the game is spell guys," Dorsey explained. "That gives you the ability to have your guys fresh rushing the passer late in the game."

Ford shouldn't have to wait more than a year to join the starting lineup. Hali turns 31 during the season and carries a prohibitive $12 million salary-cap number for 2015.

The Chiefs' trio of outside linebackers will be tasked with reviving a pass rush that failed to record more than one sack in eight of the final 10 games of the 2013 season.

