Kansas City Chiefs resting multiple starters vs. Chargers

The Chiefs are sitting running back Jamaal Charles, quarterback Alex Smith, linebacker Derrick Johnson among others for Kansas City's regular-season finale against San Diego. Charles won't even dress, meaning backup Knile Davis is in for a busy afternoon.
Coach Andy Reid acknowledged this week that he might rest a handful of his top players, a practice he embraced four times during his 14-year run in Philadelphia. Reid's Eagles were 3-1 in subsequent playoff games after sitting the first string, but it's a practice we strongly disagreed with on the latest "Around The League Podast."
The Chiefs -- win or lose -- are locked into the AFC's fifth seed. San Diego, meanwhile, clinches a playoff spot with a victory on Sunday paired with a Dolphinstie or loss to the Jets and a Ravenstie or loss to the Bengals.
Not having to face an MVP-level performer in Charles sets San Diego up nicely.