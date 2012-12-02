Kansas City Chiefs hold moment of silence Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs held a moment of silence before Sunday's 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers for all victims of domestic violence and their families, according to The Kansas City Star. No names will be mentioned.
The circumstances surrounding the death of linebacker Javon Belcher and the 22-year-old mother of his child, Kasandra Perkins, certainly made this a complicated decision. The Chiefs surely had to address what happened, but it makes all the sense in the world that the team would be sensitive to how it publicly recognized Belcher's death.
A three-month-old is without her parents because of Saturday's events. Recognizing only the victims in this tragedy is the right thing to do.