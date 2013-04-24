Kansas City Chiefs have fielded calls for No. 1 draft pick

Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey has been coy about his plans for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He wants to keep his option open not only in narrowing his list of four players but also in welcoming trade offers.
Dorsey confirmed to NFL.com's Steve Wyche on Wednesday that he has received some phone calls from teams with a desire to move up to the top spot in Thursday's draft.
The guess here is that teams in search of an elite offensive tackle such as the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers have called to get a better idea of the Chiefs' asking price.
Dorsey obviously hasn't received an offer to his liking. It's a long shot that he will get one that entices him to pull the trigger by Thursday evening. Per Wyche, it's expected that the Chiefs will keep the pick and choose either Texas A&M offensive tackle Luke Joeckel or Central Michigan offensive tackle Eric Fisher.