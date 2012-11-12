Kansas City Chiefs go wild on 'Monday Night Football'

The Kansas City Chiefs have only one win on the season, but they do lead the NFL in celebrating touchdowns that never happened.
In one dizzying, depressing, hilarious sequence during the third quarter of Monday night's 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs celebrated like they hadn't played with a lead all season. (Ohh ... that's right.)
We give Chiefs pass rushers Justin Houston and Tamba Hali credit for their creative Kid N' Play routine. Dwayne Bowe's taunting and the group celebration for nonexistent touchdowns were less effective.