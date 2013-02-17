Kansas City Chiefs GM John Dorsey: No top QB in draft

"There is no quarterback where personnel guys can definitely say, 'He's a first-round pick,' " Dorsey told The Kansas City Star on Saturday. "There were so many inconsistencies in the collective group. There was not one guy that stood up and said, 'I'm the guy in the position this year.' There really wasn't one clear-cut guy.
"There are too many technical flaws, scheme flaws. There are so many different variables, that there are a lot of people all over the place on naming the top four or five guys and who those guys would be."
The 16 quarterbacks invited to this month's NFL Scouting Combine mark the lowest total in 11 years, according to NFL research. Beyond Geno Smith -- who NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah believes could ultimately go to the Chiefs at No. 1 -- it's anyone's guess where the rest of this group lands in the draft.
NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock released his pre-combine quarterback rankings this week -- charting Smith at No. 1 and followed by USC's Matt Barkley, N.C. State's Mike Glennon, Ryan Nassib of Syracuse and Landry Jones of Oklahoma. Mayock also acknowledged to "The Rich Eisen Podcast" this week, "This is going to be, by far, the most confusing quarterback draft we've had in years."
Almost everyone seems to agree.