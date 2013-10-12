Kansas City Chiefs fans aiming for crowd noise record

Less than a month after Seattle's "12th Man" made history at CenturyLink Field, fans of the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs plan to steal the torch.
Sunday's Arrowhead Stadium crowd will try to set the world record for loudest sports venue when the Oakland Raiders come to town, CSN Bay Area reported Friday. Seattle Seahawks fans established the current record on Sept. 16, when Seattle topped the San Francisco 49ers in a "Sunday Night Football" beat down.
A representative from the Guinness Book of World Records will be on hand at Arrowhead to officially determine if Chiefs fans can top the 136.6 decibels of pure madness unleashed by the 'Hawks crazies.
The Raiders have spent the week fine-tuning their silent snap crowd to offset what Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith called "one of the biggest home-field advantages, if not the biggest in the NFL."
It certainly helps that Kansas City, this season, has something to cheer about.