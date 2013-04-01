Kansas City Chiefs down to four options atop NFL draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are down to four potential possibilities for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Dorsey said the Chiefs plan to make a final decision four days before the draft. He's been meeting with head coach Andy Reid three times a day about the pick. Reid will get even more involved in the seven to 10 days before the first pick is announced on April 25 at Radio City Music Hall, according to Breer.
Dorsey wouldn't disclose who the four players are. It's safe to assume Texas A&M tackle Luke Joeckel is one. Is West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith another?
Smith was set to arrive in Kansas City on Monday night ahead of a meeting with Chiefs brass on Tuesday morning, according to Breer. That doesn't necessarily mean Smith is in that final four, however.
One other possibility has the Chiefs trading out of the top pick, which Dorsey didn't rule out. The clock is ticking.