Kansas City Chiefs consider drafting QB in first round

Add the Kansas City Chiefs to the list of teams who could be in the market for a quarterback Thursday at the NFL draft.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that contract negotiations with Alex Smith aren't progressing well, leading the team to consider selecting a quarterback in the first round, according to sources familiar with Smith's situation.
The Chiefs select 23rd overall in the first round. They don't pick again until the third round, giving them only one selection in the draft's first 86 picks.
The Chiefs surely don't want to have to use that pick on a position in which they had finally found some stability. Smith certainly doesn't want young competition at his door (he's been down that road).
This feels like a stern message to Smith and his agent that the Chiefs aren't going to be held hostage in negotiations.