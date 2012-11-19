Kansas City Chiefs cited as cause of fan's death in obit

"Loren G. 'Sam' Lickteig passed away on Nov. 14, 2012 of complications from MS and heartbreaking disappointment caused by the Kansas City Chiefs football team."
Mr. Lickteig served in the Air Force and has a large, loving family. And apparently his last dying wish was to give the Chiefs some grief.
It's been that kind of season in Kansas City. Roughly 25,000 fans wore black to Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to voice displeasure with the current Chiefs administration. The players noticed.
"You can't help but hear about it, but as a player you can't worry about it," Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson said, via The Star.
The blackout was done as a public show to inspire change in Chiefs leadership, and the movement will continue the rest of the season.
We'd also like to think that all of the fans were mourning Sam Lickteig.
In theory, they were mourning the football organization.