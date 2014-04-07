Kamerion Wimbley, Titans agree to 3-year, $9M deal

Just three days after the Titans asked Wimbley to accept a pay cut, the two sides agreed to a restructured contract worth $9 million over three years, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
Wimbley originally was scheduled to earn $6 million in 2014. He has collected $15 million for just nine sacks over the past two seasons.
Relegated to a niche role as a situational pass rusher, Wimbley saw his snaps plummet from over 900 in 2012 to fewer than 400 last season.
A better fit as an outside linebacker as opposed to defensive end, Wimbley figures to compete with Shaun Phillips and Akeem Ayers for playing time in Ray Horton's 3-4 defense.
Keeping Wimbley should allow the Titans to concentrate on other positions early in next month's NFL draft.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast", the guys welcome Browns star Joe Haden to the studio and talk about the uncertain future of Chris Johnson.