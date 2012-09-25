Kam Chancellor: Seattle Seahawks got bad calls, too

Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor would like to point out the last play of the game wasn't the only egregious blown call by replacement officials during Monday night's win over the Green Bay Packers.
Chancellor deserves credit for two things here: First, he didn't use any obscene language in his tweet, setting him apart from many of his brethren of late. Secondly, he's absolutely right about the call.
He's referring to a third-and-2 play with 11:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. With the Packers on Seattle's 47-yard-line and trailing 7-6, Aaron Rodgers targeted tight end Jermichael Finley on a short pass that was broken up cleanly by Chancellor.
The flags for defensive pass interference flew anyway. Eight plays later, the Packers were in the end zone.
Of course, Chancellor's contention that the Packers wouldn't have scored would've been more accurate had the play occured on fourth down. Rodgers & Co. were going to get another crack at the thing even if the officials made the right call.