Kam Chancellor participates in Seahawks' final practice

All 63 active Seahawks-53 on the active roster, plus 10 practice squad players participated. That includes strong safety Kam Chancellor, who fell on the second-to-last play of Friday's session and exited practice with his left knee wrapped. Chancellor was listed as probable on the team's injury report for Sunday's game, although Carroll appeared optimistic the Pro Bowler would be good to go for kickoff. "He looked pretty good today," Carroll said. "We will make sure we test him in pregame, but he remarkably looked great today, and so that's all we have to go on."