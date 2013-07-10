Kaluka Maiava charged with assault, prosecutor says

The Oakland Raiders brought in linebacker Kaluka Maiava to potentially start this season after he spent four years as a reserve with the Cleveland Browns. His off-field issues could get in the way of playing time.
The Associated Press reported that Maiava, 27, and his 30-year-old brother, Ilima, have been charged with assaulting two men during a brawl at a Maui, Hawaii, bar on March 17, just four days after Maiava signed with the Raiders.
Maui prosecuting attorney John Kim told The AP on Wednesday that Maiava and his brother are charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal property damage, a petty misdemeanor. Both charges carry possible jail time and fines.
Kim confirmed the charges and details when reached by NFL.com and NFL Network.
Prosecutors decided to press charges after reviewing police reports and other evidence, according to The AP. Maiava was not arrested but was served a summons July 2. The brothers are scheduled to be arraigned July 25 -- the same day the Raiders are scheduled to report to training camp.
Maiava will be subject to the NFL's personal-conduct policy, especially if he enters a plea in two weeks, as expected.