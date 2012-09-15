Kahlil Bell re-signs with Chicago Bears

Running back Kahlil Bell tweeted Saturday that he's back with the Chicago Bears. The Bears looked to sign another back after starter Matt Forte went down with a high ankle sprain Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.
The Bears later confirmd the signing in a news release. The team waived safety Jeremy Jones to make room on the 53-man roster.
Steve Slaton reportedly worked out with the Bears on Saturday, but the Bears were leaning towards Bell, according to CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora.
Chicago Tribune reporter Vaughn McClure tweeted that Bell will sign a a one-year deal for the league minimum.
"Let's make this clear: I never wanted to leave Chicago in the first place," Bell said, according to McClure.
Bell was cut by the Bears in August after he declined to take a pay cut from $1.26 million to $700,000. He didn't catch on with another team.
The Bears needed someone if Forte misses an extended period. And Bell is more familiar with the surroundings in Chicago than Slaton, for example.