Justin Tucker: One of Baltimore's most infamous kicks

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Justin Tucker goes over

Yes, this one is fresh in our minds, but it deserves to be on the list. Trust me, when you're watching football 30 years from now, and your children or grandchildren ask why there are lasers illuminating the sky from the uprights, you'll be able to explain to them the kick that ushered in the new technology.

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Don Chandler's kick in 1965 NFL playoffs

With little time left in the fourth quarter, the Packers attempted to send their 1965 playoff game with the Baltimore Colts into overtime with a field goal. Packers kicker Don Chandler apparently missed the kick (it sailed wide over the left upright and Chandler was shaken), but it was wrongly (according to many, including emergency Colts quarterback Tom Matte) ruled good. The Packers go on to win the game in overtime, and win the Super Bowl. The uprights are extended the following year (along with other improvements), but Chandler's kick is never officially acknowledged as the impetus of the new look.

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Billy Cundiff's miss, 2011 AFC Championship Game

Another kick still fresh in the minds of NFL fans. The Ravens had a chance to force overtime in the AFC Championship Game, but Cundiff missed a 32-yard field goal so badly, you were left to wonder exactly what goal post Cundiff was aiming for. If you want a good laugh, check out the video.

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Jermaine Lewis' kickoff return in Super Bowl XXXV

The Giants' Ron Dixon cut the Ravens' lead in Super Bowl XXXV down to 17-7 with a kickoff return for a touchdown. But before the Giants could even think about capitalizing on the momentum swing, Lewis answered with a kickoff return for a touchdown on his own and the Ravens never looked back.

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1958 NFL Championship Game

The Baltimore Colts and New York Giants played in the greatest game ever played, the 1958 NFL Championship Game. Alan Ameche's 1-yard touchdown run in sudden death sealed the game for Baltimore. But while there isn't technically a kick here, it is rather interesting the Colts went for the touchdown when they were in position to kick a field goal for the win earlier. But thankfully the Colts did go for the touchdown, because you couldn't have the greatest game in NFL history settled by a kick.

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Jim O'Brien's winner in Super Bowl V

This was probably one of the most (if not the most) sloppily played Super Bowls in history. But as the saying goes, somebody had to win this one, even if nobody really deserved to. O'Brien capped off the game with a 32-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the contest to give the Baltimore Colts their first and only Super Bowl win. (The Indianapolis Colts are not part of this discussion.)