Justin Tuck 'surprised' by cuts, but trusts Giants brass

New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck was "surprised" the team cut loose three veteran players last week.
"You're always surprised when you lose some guys who have been very integral in what we've done over the years," Tuck said Tuesday night, via Newsday. "It is surprising but you also understand the business side of it."
The Giants released running back Ahmad Bradshaw, linebacker Michael Boley and defensive tackle Chris Canty last week in an effort to trim salary costs.
While he might have been a bit stunned losing some veteran players who helped him win a Super Bowl just a year ago, Tuck said he has the utmost faith in general manager Jerry Reese and the Giants' brain trust.
"Those guys have done a great job over the years of building a team that can be successful and I don't see why we can't trust in the fact that they know what they're doing up there," Tuck said. "Those decisions aren't easy decisions. I'm sure Jerry and everybody up there had some tough times and some tough conversations about them. But they felt as though they needed to happen and they went forward with it."
If we've learned anything during Reese's time with the Giants, it's that he is deft at retooling without needing a full-blown rebuild.