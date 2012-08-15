Justin Tuck of Giants thought of retirement last season

"Honestly, just consulted a lot of my family and closest friends, and just realizing this is what I love to do, and I'm not ready to give it up regardless of the hardships," Tuck said. "I think for a little while, like I said, I felt sorry for myself because of the fact that I'm sitting here saying like, 'Why is all this happening to me?' I don't think I was thinking clearly. After winning the Super Bowl, getting away from football for a while allowed me just to think clearly."