Justin Tuck: I'll work 'my butt off' for New York Giants

If the New York Giants are to turn around their fortunes on defense next season, they're going to need Justin Tuck's help.
The defensive end had 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2010. He's had nine sacks and a forced fumble in the two seasons since. In an honest conversation with NFL.com's Kimberly Jones, Tuck acknowledged he's more invested in the Giants as he enters his ninth NFL season.
"For me, this year is going to be all or nothing," Tuck told Jones. "I mean, that in the sense that I'm going to do all that's in my power to be in the right place mentally and try to convey that to my teammates.
"I might not have done the best job I could do in that situation in past years. But I'm in a great (mindset) right now, I really am. I can't remember a time when I was this overjoyed to get back to work."
Tuck's newfound enthusiasm coincides with a contract season. At 30, Tuck needs to find his old form if he wants to land one last lucrative deal.
"I'm not going to place any limits on myself; I think I can be better than 2010," Tuck said. "But me saying it isn't going to get it done. It starts with getting my butt in here and working my butt off with my teammates to get back to that level of conditioning and get back to that level of strength."
The Giants have to be happy about this freshly motivated version of Tuck. Of course, they're probably less than enthused that Tuck essentially admits his effort level has lagged in recent seasons.