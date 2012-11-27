Justin Tuck has nightmares about Robert Griffin III

It's safe to say Justin Tuck isn't looking forward to another afternoon trying to chase down Robert Griffin III.
After the Giants narrowly escaped with a 27-23 win over the Washington Redskins in Week 7, the New York Giants defensive end said he was "pretty mad" at the football gods for putting RG3 in the NFC East.
"Until I exit stage right, it seems like he's going to be a fixture in my dreams and nightmares," Tuck said, according to The Washington Post.
Tuck watched Griffin play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, hoping to pick up some tendencies that could come in handy this week. Griffin shredded Rob Ryan's defense for four touchdowns.
"I was hoping to learn that he would slow down a little bit, but that's not the case," Tuck told reporters. "He is one of the best dual threats in our game today, and we're gonna have our hands full trying to stop that guy."
It can't feel good for the Giants and the rest of the NFC East to realize Griffin will be fixture in the division for the next 10 to 12 years. When Tuck's long gone, Griffin will likely just be reaching his apex.