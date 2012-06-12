Justin Tuck beefs up facemask, adds diagonal bars

New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck doesn't want to make it easy for you to grab his facemask.
Tuck dealt with that problem last season, when he suspected opponents were attempting to aggravate a neck injury by sticking their hands in his helmet and yanking.
That's why Tuck went with a busier facemask design last October that included six horizontal bars as opposed to the standard four.
Now Tuck is going next level with the whole operation, apparently determined to turn his head into a fortress of solitude.