Justin Smith reportedly faces three months of rehab

We knew San Francisco 49ers defensive end Justin Smith would have surgery this week to repair his partially torn triceps, as NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported in the days leading up to Super Bowl XLVII. Now, we reportedly have a definitive timetable for how long the pass-rusher can expect to be sidelined.
Smith has three months of rehab waiting once he undergoes surgery, a source told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area on Monday. Rapoport previously had reported that Smith was expected to miss most, if not all, of the 49ers' offseason program.
Smith suffered the injury Dec. 16 against the New England Patriots and missed the final two games of the regular season.
The Pro Bowl defender played 89.7 percent of the 49ers' snaps in the playoffs, but he just didn't have the same strength once he came back. His play helped free up linebacker Aldon Smith for 19.5 sacks in the regular season. Aldon Smith, however, didn't have a one after Justin Smith hurt his arm.