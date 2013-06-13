Justin Smith knows it might be his last year with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Justin Smith is close to 100 percent after undergoing surgery to repair his partially torn triceps following the 49ers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.
The 13th-year pro is in the final year of his contract and knows it could be his last in the Bay Area -- and quite possibly of his NFL career.
"Nothing's a given, nothing's a guarantee," Smith, 33, said Wednesday, according to the 49ers' official website. "They don't like old guys for football. I'm going to enjoy this year, do the best I can for this year and hopefully it's enough for us, for the team and we can get it done."
Smith said he'd be "good to go" if he needed to play a June football game. Luckily, he has a few more weeks to get to full strength for training camp.
Smith ranks No. 4 on Adam Schein's list of the NFL's most indispensable defensive players, and it showed last season as the production of the 49ers' defensive line dropped, especially Aldon Smith's, after Justin Smith suffered the arm injury.