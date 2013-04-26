Justin Pugh's can't-miss celebration over N.Y. Giants

Here's a two-minute video, starring New York Giants first-round pick Justin Pugh, which manages to encapsulate everything that's good and pure about the NFL draft.
NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
The sense of anticipation, the excitement of the moment, the explosion of joy after a loved one becomes a professional athlete and multi-millionaire before your very eyes.
"It was surreal," Pugh told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "It was a dream of mine since I was a little kid playing tackle football in my backyard. I got the phone call with four minutes on the clock, and I saw that '201' number and I knew who it was. I turned the TV down, and I got a big smile on my face. It was crazy. Then Coach Coughlin said: 'Welcome to the New York Giants.' It was amazing."
You watch this and understand why some players choose not to attend the draft. Hugging NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in front of America is cool, but being swarmed in your home by the people you love has its own special appeal.