Justin King signs deal with Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced on Twitter that the team has signed free agent cornerback Justin King to an undisclosed contract.
King, a 2008 fourth-round pick out of Penn State by the St. Louis Rams, missed his rookie season with a torn ligament in his toe before playing a nickel corner role in 2009 and 2010. Pressed into a starting role in 2011 by season-ending injuries to Ronald Bartell and Bradley Fletcher, King fought through various injuries of his own to play in 12 games, establishing career-highs with 58 tackles while picking up his first NFL sack and interception.
King, a 6-foot, 186-pounder, missed the 2011 regular-season finale with a shoulder injury that required surgery.
Though current Colts cornerback Jerraud Powersthinks the secondary is fine, it's clear that general manager Ryan Grigson is going to continue to look under every rock for help in the secondary. Grigson shipped fullback Chris Gronkowski for cornerback Cassius Vaughn, and has been trying to acquire Mike Jenkins from the Dallas Cowboys. For a defense that ranked 26th in passing-yards-allowed-per-play, and tied for the league-low with eight interceptions, a little competition won't be a bad thing.