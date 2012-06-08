Justin King signs deal with Indianapolis Colts

King, a 2008 fourth-round pick out of Penn State by the St. Louis Rams, missed his rookie season with a torn ligament in his toe before playing a nickel corner role in 2009 and 2010. Pressed into a starting role in 2011 by season-ending injuries to Ronald Bartell and Bradley Fletcher, King fought through various injuries of his own to play in 12 games, establishing career-highs with 58 tackles while picking up his first NFL sack and interception.