Justin Hunter sits out OTAs, irks Titans position coach

The Tennessee Titans' coaching staff is split on how to handle wide receiver Justin Hunter's hamstring injury. Leery of encountering a setback, coach Mike Munchak said Tuesday that Hunter might be held out until training camp. The second-round draft pick already has missed the first seven sessions of organized team activities.
Munchack and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains have downplayed Hunter's missed practice time, but position coach Shawn Jefferson already is questioning the wide receiver's toughness.
"Justin needs to get his (butt) going," Jefferson told The Tennessean last week. "Sometimes, we have to fight through things. That's how I was taught with Bill Parcells. If it ain't broke, then I'm not hurt. This is a very crucial time. This is where we see the growth in the kid, where he gets used to going through some adversity."
Hunter impressed in rookie orientation. Now that Hunter is sitting out, Jefferson views it as a "setback" in the receiver's development because, "The OTAs is where you really see the jump, and he corrects mistakes."
The Titans are deep at wide receiver with Kenny Britt finally looking healthy again, Kendall Wright dropping 12 to 15 pounds and Nate Washington removed from the trading block. Hunter will have a lot of catching up to do once training camp starts.