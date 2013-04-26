Justin Hunter picked by Tennessee Titans at No. 34

NEW YORK -- The Tennessee Titans were desperate to get another quality wide receiver for quarterback Jake Locker to throw to. So they paid for it. The Titans traded up six spots in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft so they could select Tennessee wide receiver Justin Hunter on Friday night.
Hunter was rated as a first-round prospect on a lot of mock drafts and draft boards because of his height-speed combination. This is the second straight year the Titans have invested big at the wide receiver position; they selected Kendall Wright in the first round last year.
This move tells us a couple things: 1) Veteran Nate Washington is not long for the Titans' roster; and 2) The team doesn't trust Kenny Britt.
We have to question, however, the price that the Titans paid. They gave up a third-round pick in 2014 and a seventh-round pick this year just to move up six spots to No. 34 overall. That's a very steep price. And that's another great trade by San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke.