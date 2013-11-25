Around the League

Justin Houston injures elbow; Tamba Hali sprains ankle

Published: Nov 25, 2013 at 05:51 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to end their two-game losing skid in Week 13, they might have to do it without the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston has been diagnosed with a dislocated elbow. The Chiefs were unable to administer an MRI on Monday because there's still too much swelling in the area.

The news is better on fellow linebacker Tamba Hali, who avoided a high-ankle sprain. Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Hali's injury is a "slight" sprain and he's made "big improvements" from Sunday.

Hali's status for Sunday's showdown with the Denver Broncos is uncertain.

The injuries are major concerns for a defense that has allowed an average of 34 points over the past two weeks after holding its first nine opponents to 17 points or fewer.

The vaunted Chiefs front seven barely has touched opposing quarterbacks over the past month, managing just two sacks in the last four games.

Here are the rest of the injury updates from around the league:

  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas will be out an extended period of time after tearing a ligament in his ankle. Offensive coordinator Mike Sherman suggested Monday that rookie Mike Gillislee will fill Thomas' role as Lamar Miller's backfield partner.
  1. Coach Rob Chudzinski indicated that Brandon Weeden is his likely Week 13 starter as Jason Campbell goes through the NFL's concussion protocol. Weeden was booed by Cleveland Browns fans when he came in to replace Campbell in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  1. Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno was sporting crutches and a walking boot Sunday night after limping off the field in overtime. He and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie are expected to undergo MRIs on Monday.
  1. New York Jets running back Chris Ivory described his ankle injury as "both" an upper and lower sprain. He played through the injury Sunday, suggesting he avoided a true high-ankle sprain.
  1. Buffalo Bills wide receivers Stevie Johnson and Robert Woods both returned to practice Monday after missing the Week 11 victory over the Jets. They are both expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons, marking the first time rookie quarterback EJ Manuel will take the field with a healthy wide receiver corps since Week 5.
  1. Chicago coach Marc Trestman said Monday that Matt Forte sustained a slight hyperextension in his right knee during Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Rams. The Bears will review his status on Wednesday, though Trestman is optimistic. Jay Cutler remains "week to week" with a high-ankle sprain. Trestman does not expect him to be available for Week 13 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

