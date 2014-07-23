Justin Gilbert signs contract with Cleveland Browns

The team on Wednesday agreed to terms with the No. 8 overall pick in May's draft, a source involved in the negotiations told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The team later announced the signing.
Locking down Gilbert leaves Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan as the final remaining draft pick without a contract in place.
The Browns are expected to lean on Gilbert right away as a shutdown cover man across from Pro Bowl defensive back Joe Haden. With third-year defender Buster Skrine expected to man the slot, the Browns suddenly house a frisky trio of cornerbacks inside Mike Pettine's multiple 3-4 scheme.
Look for Gilbert to be tested early by opponents, but if he's up to the task, the Browns won't be easy to throw against. There's depth all over this unit.
Johnny Manziel has netted all the press clippings, but Cleveland's defense might ultimately do more to keep this team in contention than whoever wins the quarterback job.
