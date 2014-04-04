Justin Forsett, Baltimore Ravens strike one-year deal

Coach John Harbaugh has made good on his vow to bring in another running back en route to overhauling the Baltimore Ravens' rushing attack.
The Ravensannounced Friday that they signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Justin Forsett to a one-year contract.
Forsett, 28, carried the ball just six times for 31 rushing yards while battling a foot injury last season.
The Cal product offers experience in new coordinator Gary Kubiak's offense after averaging a stout 5.9 yards on 63 rushes with the Texans in 2012.
With Bernard Piercerecovering from shoulder surgery and Ray Ricea candidate for suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy, Forsett will add veteran insurance in the backfield.
The next step will be completing the overhaul of an offensive line that failed to consistently open holes for Rice and Pierce last season.
