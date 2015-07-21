Justin Cox waived by Chiefs following arrest

Undrafted rookie cornerback Justin Coxwas waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday following an arrest on charges of burglary, aggravated domestic assault and trespassing on Monday.
Cox is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail in Starkville, Mississippi, according to a press release obtained by NFL Media from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Cox was arrested in November on similar charges while at Mississippi State, resulting in a suspension for the final three games of the season. Those charges were later dropped.