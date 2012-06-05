Justin Blackmon was 'argumentative' when arrested

More details continue to emerge following Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Justin Blackmon's arrest over the weekend. Blackmon, who pleaded not guilty to DUI charges on Monday, will be able to answer some of the questions after the incident when he returns to the team.
The Florida Times-Union noted Monday that police said Blackmon was "argumentative" when he was pulled over. He failed to yield to police for four blocks. When questioned, Blackmon reportedly said, "I just flew in. I don't know why you are harassing me."
He blew a .24 and .26 on his breathalyzer test, over three times the legal limit. The District Attorney in Stillwater, Okla., indicated Blackmon will not be able to plea to a lesser charge.
Blackmon is expected to return to the Jaguars for offseason conditioning Tuesday and is likely to hold a news conference this week. Blackmon's arrest came at a time the team was starting its caravan to try to sell season tickets outside of Jacksonville. The No. 5 overall pick was scheduled to appear at a team event in Georgia on Friday.
There have been suggestions that the Jaguars will not offer Blackmon a fully guaranteed contract like the Arizona Cardinals gave last year's No. 5 overall pick: LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson.