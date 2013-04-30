Justin Blackmon takes financial hit after suspension

Justin Blackmon's suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy cost him the first four games of the 2013 season. It might end up costing him much more.
Citing a source who has seen the contract, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars can cut the wide receiver without owing him any more money.
According to Rapoport, Blackmon already has earned his signing bonus of more than $7 million, but more than $4 million of it was deferred and converted to roster bonuses. Everything guaranteed now is declared "null and void" because of the suspension.
The Jaguars built protection into their deal with Blackmon after the wideout was arrested on DUI charges last June.
Blackmon already received $700,000 this season for being on the roster on the fifth day of the league year. He's due another $1 million in camp, a payment the Jaguars can avoid if they're so inclined.
As things stand, Blackmon still can earn the entirety of the four-year, $18.5 million contract he signed last summer. The difference is that he now operates without a safety net.
As one source told Rapoport: "It's all on him now."
"It's very disappointing," Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell told reporters on Tuesday, according to the Florida Times-Union. "We understand this isn't all going to be on an upward trend and we're going to have setbacks. To be honest, things like this are frustrating because it's an avoidable situation."
The Jaguars traded up to draft Blackmon with the fifth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Despite poor quarterback play, Blackmon set or tied franchise records in catches, yards and touchdowns last season.
That promise should keep Blackmon on the roster for now. It won't save him forever.
UPDATE: The Jaguars were aware of Blackmon's impending suspension "long before" the 2013 NFL Draft, a source with knowledge of the team's thinking told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday. Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell and the new coaching staff haven't encountered any behavioral problems with Blackmon, the source said.