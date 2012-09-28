Justin Blackmon struggling to transition to NFL

Justin Blackmon's transition to the NFL looked seamless during the preseason. He was too physical for opposing cornerbacks and gained a lot of yards after the catch.
Like a lot of rookie wide receivers, life got a lot harder when the real games started.
Blackmon has just four catches in three games despite playing 88 percent of the Jacksonville Jaguars' snaps, according to The Florida Times-Union. He has been targeted 15 times, which makes Blackmon one of the least efficient wide receivers in the NFL.
"I just have to keep doing what I'm doing -- practice every day, try to get better every day," Blackmon said. "I'm not surprised at all."
Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey says Blackmon has done everything the team has asked, but he admitted the rookie could be pressing. Jacksonville could use some help in a passing game that has been among the league's worst this season. Laurent Robinson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning Friday. His status is up in the air.
One concern about Blackmon as a prospect was if he could separate. That has been a struggle for him early. If nothing else, Blackmon has company among his rookie brethren. The Tennessee Titans' Kendall Wright is the only rookie receiver with more than 10 catches.