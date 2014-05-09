Justin Blackmon's Jacksonville Jaguars career over?

In second-round picks Marqise Lee and Allen Robinson, the Jacksonville Jaguars lucked into a pair of wide receivers with first-round talent in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Is that a sign that the Jaguars are resigned to suspended receiver Justin Blackmon never suiting up for them again?
How to watch the NFL draft
General manager David Caldwell and coach Gus Bradley hinted Friday night that it is indeed the case.
"We've moved on for this year," Caldwell said, adding that Blackmon can't be released until he's reinstated.
"I feel at times there's probably a little emptiness," Bradley said, per The Florida Times-Union. "There are some unknowns there and you don't know how it's working. You don't want to shut it off.
"I was hoping it would be better than where it is going. We haven't heard much and it doesn't sound like it's going in the right direction. Like Dave said, we can't count on him."
Actions speak louder than words in the NFL. The selections of Lee and Robinson are a sign that Blackmon is no longer in the organization's plans.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" provides instant reaction to all the wild happenings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.